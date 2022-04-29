HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 1,000 people in Chemung County were without power Friday morning after a problem at a substation in Horseheads, according to police.

The Village of Horseheads Police Department told 18 News that a failure at a substation in the Village in the morning on April 29. As a result, almost 1,000 NYSEG customers in Horseheads were left without power, as well as 144 customers in the Towns of Horseheads and Big Flats, according to NYSEGs outage reporting.

In the Village of Horseheads, the worst-affected streets included Garnder Road, Lynhurst Ave., Highland Ave., North Street, Watkins Road, Westlake Street, W. Broad Street, and Bowers Road, as of 10:20 a.m. on April 29.

