HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – For families looking to do something fun with their kids this summer, the Horseheads Family Resource Center’s Summer Lunch Program might just be for you.

The organization hosts the summer program Monday through Friday every week until August 18. The program is held at Thorne Street Park at noon. Kids eighteen and under are provided with a free lunch. Lunches can range from Lunchables to subs or even peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. No registration is required.

A special program is also held from 1-2 p.m. each day. July 17’s special program was free books.

“This program really seeks to give lunch to any kid that might need it or any families looking to get out of the house this summer. It’s really hoping to help some of the food insecurity we see when school is out during the summer time. So, we try to make it really accessible so that all families feel comfortable to come to the park and get some lunch and have some fun after,” said Shelby Mickinkle, Executive Director of Horseheads Family Resource Center.

For more information, visit horseheadsfamilyresourcecenter.org