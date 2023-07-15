AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 15TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 15TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We can finally look forward to a dry start to the weekend, but how long will it last? Details below:

TODAY: Today we start the day off dry and mostly sunny. With only a small chance for pop up sprinkles or showers, it looks to be a great day for outdoor activities. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s and likely hit 90.

TONIGHT:

Evening showers cool us off into the low mid 60s tonight. Showers tonight are expected to leave most of the Twin Tiers in a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

SUNDAY:

Sunday we see an increased chance for more widespread showers that will be on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s again, and conditions will be humid. Sunday night the rain should start to dissipate, leaving us mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We can look forward to a drier start to the work week with warmer temperatures as well. Monday will see only a chance for isolated showers and storms throughout the later half of the day. Showers and storms pick back up again Tuesday, before another dry slot moves in for Wednesday. Active weather picks up again to finish off the work week.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

