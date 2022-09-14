AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 50°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:19 PM

Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet start to the day. We are mostly clear and dry. Throughout the day, we are mostly sunny and stay mainly dry. A weak cold front enters the area today and results in some passing clouds and stray showers. Any stray shower looks to stay light and quite isolated. The best timing for any stray showers is in the evening and early overnight. Overnight, a stray shower lingers early. Otherwise, we are dry and partly cloudy.

Sunshine returns again for Thursday as we are mostly sunny and dry. The dry stretch continues into the start of the weekend. Clouds filter in a bit on Friday, so we see broken cloud cover over the weekend. There is a slight chance for isolated showers on Sunday. For Monday, there is a better chance for showers with an area of low pressure moving through. Tuesday sees a slight chance for showers.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

