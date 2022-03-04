Sunshine to end the week with a warming trend into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4TH: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM

It is a cold start to the day but a warming trend also starts today. Highs reach the upper 30s today. Sunshine and dry conditions also return today, so it will be a nice end to the week. Overnight, we drop back into the teens for lows and clouds are on the increase. Dry conditions hold for Saturday morning with cloudy conditions. Passing showers move through during Saturday afternoon but will be light. Our warming trend continues into the weekend as highs reach the 40s on Saturday and Sunday we are into the 60s. More rain showers move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heavier pockets of rain are possible early Sunday morning. General accumulation is about a quarter of an inch or less.

Active weather continues for Monday and Tuesday. We have a chance for rain on Monday and rain and snow showers on Tuesday. Highs remain above average into the 40s both days. Sunshine makes a comeback on Wednesday with highs still in the mid 40s. Once again, shower chances move in for Thursday but temperatures rise into the mid and upper 40s.

Have a great day!

​​FRIDAY: SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. PASSING SHOWER

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS EARLY & BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

