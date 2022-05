(WETM) — SUNY Corning Community College and Mansfield University will both celebrate their spring commencements this Saturday.

CCC will celebrate its 63rd commencement this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The event is currently scheduled to be held outside, in front of the school’s commons at 1 Academic Dr. Corning N.Y.

Mansfield University will open its doors for guests at 2:45 p.m. and commencement will begin at 4:00 this Saturday at Karl Van Norman Field, 100 Morris Dr, Mansfield, Pa.