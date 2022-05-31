CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — SUNY Corning Community College will have showings this weekend at their newly opened Digital Dome Theatre.

The shows this weekend will be on Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m and 12 p.m. The theatre is now showing Stars of the Pharaohs, a film about how ancient Egyptians made their first solar calendar, aligned temples and pyramids, and told time by using the stars.

The theatre provides a fully immersive full 360-degree experience, complete with a 5.1 surround sound system, in the newly renovated digital dome theater.

The complete summer schedule for the theatre is listed below:

June 3, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Stars of the Pharaohs

June 4, 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Stars of the Pharaohs

June 17, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Stars of the Pharaohs

June 18, 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Stars of the Pharaohs

July 1, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Atlas of a Changing Earth

July 2, 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Atlas of a Changing Earth

July 15, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Atlas of a Changing Earth

July 16, 11 am and 12 pm, Atlas of a Changing Earth

August 5, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tales of a Time Traveler

August 6, 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Tales of a Time Traveler

August 19, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tales of a Time Traveler

August 20, 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Tales of a Time Traveler

Fees for the theatre are $8 for adults (18-64), 6$ for seniors (65+), $4 for children (5-17), and free for children 4 and under. Shows are free for CCC students.

You can reserve your seat on SUNY CCC’s website at https://www.corning-cc.edu/about/digital-dome-theater.php

For more information on the Digital Dome Theater and its offerings, you can call 607-962-9595.