SUNY CCC named a 2020 Top College

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College has been recognized as a 2020 Best College by Niche.

This year, the College ranked fifth in New York State among its peers of community colleges, following CUNY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College, CUNY Kingsborough Community, SUNY Jamestown, and CUNY Queensborough.

“We are thrilled to have earned this distinction,” said Dr. William P. Mullaney, President of SUNY Corning Community College. “The College is committed to providing top-notch instruction and a strong network of support for our students. Recognitions like these are a nice reminder to of our faculty, staff and community of the good work that we do. We have exciting plans for the future.”

According to niche.com, the ranking is based on a rigorous analysis of “dozens of public data sets and over 100 million reviews and survey responses,” which include the Department of Education, US Census, parents, and students.

Factors assessed and assigned a value included the faculty, diversity, student life, value, safety, and location, ultimately resulting in an overall score. The academic grade, which incorporated factors such as acceptance rate, quality of professors, as well as student and alumni surveys regarding academics at the school, carried a 40% weight in the end result.

SUNY CCC’s overall niche grade for 2020 was a B-.

