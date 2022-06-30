CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s a good day for Corning Community College as three professors have been selected for Cornell’s fellowship program.

The three faculty members selected for the program are:

Emma Draper-Reich, MFA, Assistant Professor of English

Sky Moss, MA, Associate Professor of History

Sri Kamesh Narasimhan, PhD, Associate Professor of Chemistry

The program is a professional development opportunity for faculty of any discipline at two-year institutions in Upstate New York, with a goal to prepare students to become global-minded citizens, collaborating with Cornell’s area studies programs and the South Asia Center at Syracuse University.

Draper-Reich was selected for her fellowship project of Internationalizing English 1020: Incorporating South Asian Fiction in College Composition II. She will be staying contemporary voices in South Asian literature and creating opportunities for CCC students to join.

Moss was chosen for his project of IAD/LACS Fellow Project: Black Settlements in Central America 1525-1650 ce. His research will be on historic black communities in Central America, West Africa n connectivity, and the impact of their blackness on societal opportunities.

For Narasimhan, their project is on Isolation and Characterization of Pharmaceutically Active Components from Traditional Indian Medicinal Plants. Their research will focus on extracting, purifying, and characterizing active compounds from traditional herbal plants like Eucalyptus oil, Ginger, Turmeric, Ginseng, and Neem.

All three of the professors will have one year to implement their projects.