SUNY Corning Community College cutting more jobs and reducing hours of employees

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a press release from the Department of Communication and media relations at SUNY Corning Community College the school will be cutting more jobs and reducing hours for working employees.

In the release the college states, ” As a result of COVID-19, many sectors across the country are struggling financially, including higher education. SUNY Corning Community College has been taking the actions needed to address fiscal obstacles. SUNY CCC governance leaders and other employee groups have been updated on the budget challenges, and employees continue to help in reducing discretionary spending.”

The release went on to say, “Prior to COVID-19, an existing deficit due to fixed costs was reduced by cutting discretionary spending and reducing personnel costs through retirements, retrenchments, and attrition. Our hiring freeze and pause on non-personnel spending continue to be closely monitored to ensure expenditures are on mission-critical items only.”

“However, due to COVID-19, SUNY community colleges need to plan for an anticipated reduction in New York State aid in next year’s budget. In addition, SUNY CCC has projected a decline in fall enrollment due to a declining high school population and COVID-19 related delays in students’ educational plans. At this point, the College must move to next steps including reduction of hours for some employees, as well as some position eliminations. These are difficult but necessary actions to maintain the College’s financial health. SUNY CCC will continue to provide quality programming and student support during these difficult times.”