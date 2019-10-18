SUNY Corning Community College Recognized as a top New York School

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning on 18 News Today we were joined in studio by SUNY Corning Community College President Bill Mullaney.

CCC has recently been recognized as a 2020 Best College and named one of New York State’s top 5 Community Colleges.

This according to niche.com who do their rankings based on “rigorous analysis of dozens of public data sets and over 100 million reviews and survey responses”.

Some of the factors assessed are faculty, diversity, student life, value, safety, and location.

Mullaney says that he’s so proud, ” our folks work so hard to serve the students in the region and to ee recognition like this come to the forefront is gratifying”.

CCC will be hosting an Open House Saturday, October 26th to tour the campus, talk to faculty and staff and see if rolling into SUNY Corning Community College is for them.

When asked why students should consider a SUNY school over a public school, Mullaney says, ” The faculty is amazing and so focused on seeing the student succeed”.