SUNY Corning Community College Theatre presents live and streamed production of: The Spoon River Project

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — SUNY Corning Community College Theatre Studies and the Muse of Fire drama club will present The Spoon River Project, adapted by Tom Andolora from the poetry anthology of Edgar Lee Masters, live and outdoors, on Apr. 22 and 23, at 6:00 pm.

The production will be streamed on-demand Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25 through Broadway on Demand. All performances are free to students and the public. A suggested donation of $10 to support Theatre Studies at SUNY CCC may be made by check.

The live performances will take place in front of the Commons Building on the Spencer Hill Campus, 1 Academic Drive in Corning. Grab-and-go meals will be available for purchase in the Commons Dining Hall beginning at 5:00 pm. Seating is limited at the live shows, and reservations are encouraged.

The play runs 90 minutes without intermission. It features a cast and crew of SUNY CCC students, faculty, alumni, and members of the local theatre community: Steven DeWater, Tina Eyer, Gwendolynn Lutz, Jonathan Maxim, Jacob Schultze, and MacKenzie Thomas lead the cast. Stage management by Emily Clark, and stage design by Kathryn Losey, with able assistance from crew members Anna Sullivan and Emily Stein. It is directed by Professor Mary Guzzy, with music direction by Will Wickham.

Register for the streamed performances of The Spoon River Project and obtain an access code on the Broadway on Demand platform:

https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/FrYOXN9D39J1-the-spoon-river-project–suny-corning-community-college

About The Spoon River Project:

In the cemetery on the hill above Spoon River, Illinois, residents of the town long past speak about their lives in a series of poetic monologues from Edgar Lee Masters’ 1915 opus, Spoon River Anthology. Traditional music punctuates the funny, sad, poignant, and sometimes shocking stories revealed by the occupants of Oak Hill cemetery.

From the battlefields of the Civil War to the artists’ colonies of Rome to the milliner’s shop, the mid-western farmlands, and the housewife’s kitchen, the residents of Spoon River eventually come to their final resting place “on the hill.” But, many are not quite yet at rest, as their stories reveal. Those familiar with Edgar Lee Masters’ great work will recognize Lucinda Matlock, Hannah Armstrong, Rosco Purkapile, and many others who lived, loved, laughed, and sometimes lied their way through life in (and out of) their small town.

Reservations and ticket information: 607-962-9311