SUNY Corning Community College to host Community Colleges of Appalachia Fall Conference

CORNING N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College will host the Community Colleges of Appalachia Fall 2021 Conference, October 28-29, 2021 on the Spencer Hill campus of SUNY CCC in Corning, N.Y.

The conference theme is “Community Colleges: Engines of Recovery and Innovation.”

The Community Colleges of Appalachia (CCA) is a voluntary association of public community colleges serving the common interests of member colleges and their communities through programs and services responsive to the unique cultural, geographic, and economic development challenges facing the region.

“This is the first time that all of the annual Community College of Appalachia award winners will be at the Fall conference to present,” Said Jeanne Eschbach, Executive Director of Workforce Education and Academic Pathways at SUNY CCC and Conference Co-Chair, “including Connecting the Dots: Creative Curricula from Classroom into Community, CCA Instructional Program Award Winner, SUNY Corning Community College.”

Fourteen colleges will be represented with attendees coming from eleven states

Conference speakers will present on a number of important topics, such as:

Collaborative Workforce Solutions, Economic Development, Navigating the Pandemic, and Cost-Effective Marketing, presented by SUNY CCC Director of Marketing, Jeff Macharyas.

“Marketing and communications have increasingly been more difficult even though we are in an age when there are so many ways to communicate,” Macharyas explained, “Do our messages reach anyone? Is anyone listening? Is the ROI less than spectacular?”

Conference attendees will enjoy a tour of campus, an exploration of Corning, and a kiln firing, presented by Fred Herbst, Professor of Art, SUNY CCC.

“The College takes great pride in being a member of CCA, working with other member colleges to further our common interests and the interests of our communities through programs and services uniquely designed to support the Appalachian region,” said SUNY CCC President and Conference Host, Dr. William P. Mullaney, “We were very intentional in choosing this year’s theme, “Community Colleges: Engines of Recovery and Innovation,” fully cognizant of our responsibility to help our communities recover from the pandemic by drawing upon our fundamental spirit of innovation to help our students achieve their dreams,”