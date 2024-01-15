HORSHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local non-profit animal rescue and transportation organization will be hosting an arts and crafts event this weekend at the Arnot Mall.

The event will be on Saturday, Jan. 20, and will take place from noon until 5 p.m. Admission to the event is $10 per person and will benefit the All Tails Rescued non-profit rescue center. Attendees are also encouraged to bring pet supplies to donate at the event.

The event will feature family-friendly activities including a pet photo booth, face painting and crafts for kids and adults, as well as vendors, music and a show. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the organization’s missions and goals, as well as how they can support and help rescue animals.

The opportunity to bring home a new furry friend will also be available to those who attend, as adoptions will be taking place at the event as well.