Supporters of President Trump gathering on Latta Brook Bridge

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Supporters of President Trump gathered with Trump 2020 and Blue Lives Matter flags on Latta Brook Rd. Bridge over Interstate 86, calling it “Freedom Bridge”.

Christa Kark organized the event, according to a viewer tip from Susan Bryant. Bryant has organized previous Trump rallies such as the car parade back in Nov.







From Christa Kark

“We were on the Latta Bridge Road to support election integrity,” said Bryant. “We had a small but mighty turnout of supporters due to the freezing Temps and today the snow. But many flags lined both sides of the bridge. 7 Police cars grouped together and road under the bridge with lights and sirens blasting in support. Have a video of that. Collecting images to send […] My fellow Patriots are now calling it the ‘Freedom Bridge’.”

Here are pictures of the rally:





From Susan Bryant

Bryant says they plan on gathering in front of the Chemung County Courthouse on Jan. 6 at noon.

