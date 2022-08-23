HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Office of General Services has announced that a surplus vehicle and highway equipment auction will come to Hornell at the end of the month.

OGS said that the auction will include surplus vehicles, miscellaneous property and highway equipment. The list of items for sale includes air compressors, light bulbs, concrete saws, scissor lifts, and fuel tanks. The auction also includes more than 30 vehicles.

The auction will start at 9:30 a.m. on August 30 at the NYS Department of Transportation at 7000 CR 70A in Hornell.

The full list of items for sale can be seen on the OGS website. OGS said the list is preliminary and will be continuously updated until the day of the auction. More information about each item is available by calling 518-457-6335 or emailing state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov