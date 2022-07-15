BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Southern Tier residents can now weigh in to help determine the most important health-related needs in the community with a new survey from local county health departments.

Steuben County Health announced that it has partnered with other local health departments, as well as Common Ground Health out of Rochester to create the “My Health Story 2022” Community Health Assessment survey. The survey comes at the direction of New York State every three years.

The survey is designed to give the residents of Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, Yates, Livingston, Genesee, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Orleans, Ontario and Monroe Counties the chance to weigh in on what they think are the greatest health needs in their communities. The survey will help the counties in creating their 2022-2024 Community Health Improvement Plans.

“The voices of the community are very important when considering what the greatest health needs are in Steuben,” said Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith “Life has changed greatly since our last assessment in 2019, so it is critical to gather input from our residents. This survey is a great tool to reach many, and we hope they will take the opportunity to tell us about their experiences.”

Anyone interested in completing the survey can fill it out at MyHealthStory2022.org and MiHistoriadeSalud2022.org. Those who participate can receive a $5 gift card to Amazon or Walmart.

Steuben Health said that almost 7,000 people responded to the last survey in 2018. Stress about housing and housing payments, early death rates in rural communities, high rates of heart disease in African Americans, and feelings of helplessness in low-income residents were determined to be some of the most important responses from the previous survey, the health department said.