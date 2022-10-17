CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As it looks to incorporate more art in public spaces, the City of Corning is asking the public where it would like the art and what style it should be.

The City of Corning released a Public Art Survey on October 17 saying it will “help guide the city as it seeks to enhance economic health and quality of life through public art.” The public is encouraged to describe in the survey what makes Corning unique and what activities they’d like to see more of.

The survey, available through this link, asks where residents would like to see public art. Some options include parks, gateways, the Gaffer District, bridges, or schools. It also asks what types of art the public would like to see, including functional art (like bike racks, benches, or signage), glasswork, murals, multimedia or sculptures.

Questions also include what kind of cultural and artistic activities the public enjoys, and what kind of arts classes they’d be interested in seeing, including dancing, creative writing, music, graphic design, storytelling, and cooking.

The full survey can be found at www.CorningPublicArt.com. Paper copies are available at the Planning and Economic Development Department. Anyone with questions should call 607-962-0340 ext. 1117.