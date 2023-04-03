BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – People in Steuben County have the chance to weigh in on how satisfied they are with the county’s health department in a new survey.

Steuben County Public Health announced that after delaying its strategic planning because of COVID, it is now opening up a survey to all county residents and community organizations.

“The work that we do is intended to better the health of the Steuben County population,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “When planning, the community’s input can really strengthen what our future looks like and make sure we are serving them the best we can.”

The health department said the survey will help to “better align their goals with what the community and partners would find beneficial.”

The full survey is available here. It includes questions on how well the health department communicates with residents and what its strengths and weaknesses are.

Anyone with questions can contact Steuben County Public Health at 607-664-2438, by email or through the website.