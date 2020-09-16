Suspect captured after Elmira manhunt

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The suspect in Tuesday’s manhunt in Elmira has been captured, according to Elmira Deputy Police Chief Tony Alvernaz.

Alvernaz says that the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is a parole absconder and is being held on a parole violation charge with additional charges pending.

The unnamed suspect was involved in a motorcycle chase with police late Tuesday morning, taking them near Brick Pond Park and traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle later crashed and the suspect ran into a wooded area.

Police closed off the East Ave. Bridge and brought a large white SWAT truck to the scene for several hours, but left shortly before 5 p.m. without finding the suspect. A tow truck later brought down the damaged motorcycle and an Elmira police car.

It’s not known at this time where the suspect was captured.