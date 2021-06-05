Suspect fatally shot by police after chase through Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is dead after a lengthy pursuit ending with an exchange of gunfire in a Rochester neighborhood Friday, according to police.

In a press conference early Saturday morning, Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said a SWAT team was tracking a man with a history of involvement in shootings when he opened fire as they tried to take him into custody. That man was shot by police and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police chief said as a specialized unit, the SWAT team does not wear body cameras, so no body-worn camera footage of the shooting will be available.

Herriott-Sullivan said the man was wanted for assault, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon. She said he was believed to be involved in four shootings during a 24-hour period. Because of that alleged violent history, Herriott-Sullivan said she directed the SWAT team to track him and only take him into custody when they determined it would be safe to do so.

“Clearly this is somebody we considered very high risk,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “He’s got a bit of a background on violent crime. This is somebody who was wanted.”

Herriott-Sullivan said the SWAT team tracked the man for hours Friday. Most of that time, she says, he was around family or other people.

She said when members of the SWAT team attempted to take him into custody around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Hudson Avenue at Durnan Street, he fled on foot through streets and backyards. She said he opened fire on officers at that point, and according to her, they opened fire on him in return.

The police chief said early Saturday morning she believed the man was shot around 5 times. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Herriott-Sullivan said one officer fell during the incident and injured an arm. She said an officer also had a bullet hole through his uniform.

“I don’t know how he wasn’t struck,” she said, “but I can tell you someone was looking out for him.”

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, following standard procedure. The New York State Attorney General’s Office has jurisdiction over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.