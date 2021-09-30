Third suspect in May Big Flats police chase arrested

(WETM) – Michael Osby Jr., an alleged passenger in the May 20 police chase on County Route 64 has been arrested, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 20, members of the Sheriff’s Office were conducting a Take Bake the Streets operation targeting narcotics, firearms, and human trafficking at local hotels and motels in the area.

During the operation, a vehicle was stopped for traffic infractions on CR 64 in Big Flats. The driver, 35-year-old Eric Hess, drove away from police and led a chase into Horseheads near a wooded area along the 500 block of East Franklin. During the chase, two guns were thrown out of a window and later recovered by police near the shopping center.

On Sept. 29, Osby was arrested by Olean Police on an unrelated incident and was turned over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant related to the May chase and manhunt.

Osby was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court for Criminal Possession of a

Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Because Osby has two prior felony convictions, he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.

Danielle Bowen, another passenger in the vehicle, was located shortly after the pursuit ended and was arrested for one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony.







Hess, of Little Genesee, was arrested in August by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer. Hess was extradited to New York from Pennsylvania and has since been released after posting bail.