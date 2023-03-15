LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are investigating a suspicious unattended death reported in Tompkins County earlier this month.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about the unattended death of 71-year-old Joseph West of Ithaca on March 5. West suffered cardiac arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

However, the news release said that West’s death is being investigated as a suspicious death after “further investigation and analysis of available evidence”. New York State Police, Ithaca Police, the Tompkins County District Attorney, and the Medical Examiner’s Office are all helping with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any other details. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided “when available and appropriate”, according to the police report.