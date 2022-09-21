Police and first responders on Grand Central Ave. for a car that crashed into pole on Sept. 21, 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police responded to a vehicle crash that left one telephone pole broken in Elmira Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of the crash first came into 18 News just after 3:00 p.m. on September 21. Footage from the scene at Grand Central Avenue and E. Thurston Street showed severe damage to the front of a black SUV. The pole was also severely broken near the base.

Police and first responders on Grand Central Ave. for a car that crashed into pole on Sept. 21, 2022

Police and first responders on Grand Central Ave. for a car that crashed into pole on Sept. 21, 2022

Details on the crash are limited. There is currently no word on any injuries. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.