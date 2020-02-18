Swarthout’s Bait Shop broken into

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In a Facebook post earlier today, Swarthout’s Bait and Tackle Shop says their establishment was broken in too in the evening hours Thursday, February 13th.

Swarthout’s Bait Shop on Facebook

According to the Facebook post, upon arriving on the scene they saw the window had been broken. The entire break-in was caught on surveillance video.

The broken window was discovered by a man who arrived to use the bait machine, he called the police after seeing the broken window.

The shop has asked anyone who may know anything about this break-in to contact the Elmira Police Department.