SWAT operation in Elmira completed, scene cleared by police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A SWAT operation took place on the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave in Elmira late Thursday morning.

Elmira Police announced there was no threat to the community during the operation but did not elaborate on what the operation entailed. Witnesses say New York State Police were also on scene and that a man was taken away from the scene by police.

SWAT vehicles left the scene by 11 a.m. and police were in the home at that time. Elmira Police tweeted that the street was open shortly after 11:15 a.m.

This is the second SWAT incident in Elmira in the last seven days after police were stationed on West Hudson Street after reports of the shooting and located a barricaded individual. Police have not released any details regarding that incident at this time.

There have been two shootings in the area of the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave this year, one at 7-11 and another nearby on South Ave and Fulton Street.

18 News will have more information on this as it becomes available.