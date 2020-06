ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Department Captain Tony Alvernaz tells 18 News that police are executing a search warrant related to narcotics on the 300 block of Pennsylvania Ave near the Clemens Center Parkway.

Reports of police presence came into the 18 Newsroom shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to our reporter on the scene, the team has entered the building and the street has been reopened.

18 News is on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.