(WETM) – Just days after one local Sheriff’s Office recently warned of a scam that claims to offer sweatshirts from the department, similar warnings have cropped up at local police and fire departments across the area.

The messages from all the departments say the scam comes via text message to your cell phone and offers cheap clothing themed around the respective department, most often hoodies. The text messages include links to purportedly buy the clothing.

All five departments have put it plainly: Do not click the link. This is a scam.

From Hornell to Watkins Glen to Waverly, local officials are telling residents to watch out for suspicious text messages they may receive. Departments that have issued warnings include the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Hornell Police, Waverly Police, Painted Post Police, and the Bath Volunteer Fire Department.

Members of the departments themselves have even received the scam texts. “We are not selling hoodies or literally anything. I just received this on my own cell phone,” the Painted Post Police Chief said in his warning. “I don’t recommend opening the message. Delete it upon receiving it.”