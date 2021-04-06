Swimming Holes in the Twin Tiers you can enjoy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the weather gets warmer, people are going to want to start adding more things to the list of ‘to-dos’ this spring and summer.

Upstate New York is home to some of the world’s most beautiful natural wonders, one of them includes swimming holes.

Swimming holes are places in a river, stream, or body of water deep enough to swim in.

Here’s a list of some of the swimming holes in the Twin Tiers as listed on New York Upstate:

Stony Brook State Park (Steuben County)

Robert H. Treman State Park (Tompkins County)

Buttermilk Falls State Park (Tompkins County)

Eagle’s Cliff Falls (Schuyler County)

