BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tag’s concert venue in Big Flats is about to mark its 30th anniversary June 16.

Some of the biggest acts in music have played there and this Friday is its anniversary celebration. Part of that will include videos of some of those acts. A Fleetwood Mac tribute band named Tusk will play and tickets are half price.

“We’re really going all out to make this as good as we can. It’s all about trying to get people here to have a good time and all of the other stuff is encompassing into that.” said owner James ‘Tag’ Rhodes. Rhodes also noted “It’s not your traditional sort of night out. I think people will have a lot of fun with it.”

Just a few of the acts that have played at Tag’s include: Blake Shelton, B.B. King, Poison, Luke Bryan And Bob Dylan. Tickets are still available and range from $15 plus fees for general admission to $30 plus fees for reserved seats.