Tags in Big Flats brings Christmas spirit with ‘Winter Wonder Wander at Tags’

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Tags is bringing the joyful spirit to the Southern Tier with a holiday walk-through experience for the whole family.

Courtesy of The Winter Wonder Wander at Tags

The Winter Wonder Wander At Tags will be a Christmas experience with over 500 wooden cut-outs of some favorite holiday characters.

Courtesy of The Winter Wonder Wander at Tags

Vendors will be selling their wares and hand-made goodies such as quality cookies and candies and kettle popcorn and hot chocolate, with other buildings for regular types of hot food items for people to fill up on and enjoy.

Courtesy of The Winter Wonder Wander at Tags

There will be set designs on the walking path consisting of Santa’s office, living room, and another building with his elves making toys inside.

Courtesy of The Winter Wonder Wander at Tags

Other decorative walk-thru buildings will have fun things to purchase, visually explore, and bring back memories.

The Winter Wonder Wander at Tag is open Fridays 5:00pm-9:00pm, Saturdays 5:00pm-9:00pm and Sundays 5:00pm-9:00pm. Opening night will be December 4th and will run until January 2nd