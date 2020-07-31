Tags reschedules Toby Keith, other 2020 summer concerts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: Toby Keith performs at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CMT)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tags has announced schedule changes for its 2020 Tag’s Summer Stage schedule, including the Toby Keith concert.

Several concerts have been rescheduled for the spring or summer of 2021. The Loverboy concert is still tentatively scheduled for September 2020.

If you have tickets to a show that has been rescheduled, your original tickets are automatically valid for the new date, according to the venue.

RESCHEDULED DATES:

Rescheduled to: Saturday, May 15th 2021

The Metal Music and Mayhem Spring-Breakout Tour:

Great White, Slaughter, Steven Adler, and Vixen

Rescheduled to: Saturday, May 22nd 2021

Fuel together with Lit

Rescheduled to: Saturday, May 29th 2021

The Country Comes to Town Tour:

Toby Keith with special guest Clay Walker

Rescheduled to: Friday, June 4th 2021

The Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour:

Grand Funk Railroad and The Guess Who

with special guests The Grass Roots

Still tentatively scheduled for: Friday, September 18th 2020

The Get Lucky Tour:

Loverboy and special guest Fright

If you cannot make the new date, Tags has partnered with the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Bath, NY, who will be graciously accepting tickets to any of Tag’s rescheduled concerts as a donation.

A statement on the rescheduling was released on the venue’s website: