Tags reschedules Toby Keith, other 2020 summer concerts

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tags has announced schedule changes for its 2020 Tag’s Summer Stage schedule, including the Toby Keith concert.
Several concerts have been rescheduled for the spring or summer of 2021. The Loverboy concert is still tentatively scheduled for September 2020.
If you have tickets to a show that has been rescheduled, your original tickets are automatically valid for the new date, according to the venue.
RESCHEDULED DATES:
If you cannot make the new date, Tags has partnered with the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Bath, NY, who will be graciously accepting tickets to any of Tag’s rescheduled concerts as a donation.
A statement on the rescheduling was released on the venue’s website:
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the way we live, our thoughts are with everyone impacted directly and indirectly by this world health crisis.
Tag’s Summer Stage is a place to escape, to unwind and see some of the greatest musicians live from all generations. We understand your disappointment of missing those experiences. Our team continues to work diligently with tours and agents to find new dates to gather once again. We ask for your patience as we work through this process and notify ticket holders. But rest assured, the show will go on.
In light of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and due to the regulations put in place by NYS Gov. Cuomo and the State Health Department guidelines it has been realized that we must reschedule our 2020 concerts to Spring/Summer of 2021. Our fan’s, patron’s,employee’s and community’s safety is of top priority and as such this had led us to the conclusion that this decision needed to be made.
We are fortunate, grateful and excited to announce that select shows of our 2020 Summer Concert Series has successfully been rescheduled to 2021 and you all will still have the opportunity to come see the concerts you’ve been waiting for.