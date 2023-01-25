Watch 18 Storm Team Meteorologist Jacob Matthews talk road conditions and driver safety in the player above.

(WETM) – Drivers should be careful hitting the streets today, as constant snowfall is expected to make roads slick across the Twin Tiers.

Winter weather advisories are in place for most counties in the region, and Northern PA is expected to see slightly more snow than in the Southern Tier. The area is expected to get around two to five inches throughout the day.

By the evening on Jan. 25, things are expected to warm up, turning the snow into a wintry mix and rain, adding to the slippery roads.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation put in place several road restrictions for Jan. 25 across the Commonwealth as the latest storm batters the state.

