ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A Say No to Violence Rally will be held on Tuesday night, August 9th, from 7 PM to 8 PM, at Wisner Park in downtown Elmira. This is a Unity in the Community event.

Say No to Violence and Unity in the Community signs and banners are encouraged! The event is free, open to the public, with no tickets required.

Dr. Coleman and Georgia Verdier, the Elmira-Corning NAACP president, will be co-sponsoring a rally this summer to SAY NO TO VIOLENCE. Many of the speakers are frequent Coleman and Company/Pundit Night regulars.

Speakers at the rally will include:

Georgia Verdier, President, Elmira-Corning NAACP,

Dan Mandell, Elmira Mayor,

William Schrom, Chemung County Sheriff,

Willie Owens, community activist, and Jefferson Award Winner,

Claude Oliver, community leader,

Reverend Nathaniel Wright, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Ithaca,

Attorney Susan BetzJitomir, Pastor, Shiloh Community Church, Corning,

Pastor Kale Mann, Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira,

Honorable Tom Santulli, former Chemung County Executive,

Honorable Dora Leland, Chemung County Democratic Chair,

Father Teodor Czabala, Pastor, Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Elmira Heights.

Dr. Stephen Coleman–professor emeritus, political scientist, and public affairs analyst–will moderate.

Everyone in the Twin Tiers is invited to SAY NO to gun violence, violence in the schools, the violence of bullying, domestic violence, gang violence, the violence of sex trafficking, police violence, and violence against the police.

The event is co-sponsored by Dr. Coleman and the Elmira-Corning NAACP.