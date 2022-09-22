ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Samuel Draper is an Elmira resident who is also the director of Mark Twain tours.

Samuel has been doing these tours for almost 28 years. He finds joy in being able to share his knowledge of Elmira with the hope to bring more tourist to the historic town. “Elmira has a lot of tourism, more tourism than people believe we have” says Samuel Draper.

The main goal of these tours is to leave an impact on the people who come to visit Elmira and making it a destination point for all to visit throughout years to come. “The people that come on the tours are absolutely fascinated with our history here…these people are coming from the east coast, Canada and even as far as California to take my tours” Draper said.