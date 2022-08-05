WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM)- As we move through the summer, 18 News is taking a look at different ways you can enjoy our beautiful region. This week, I traveled to Watkins Glen to kayak and not only did I get a workout in kayaking for 2 hours, I got to learn all about the beautiful Seneca Lake while doing so.

Seneca Lake is where you normally see people swimming, boating, paddle boarding and kayaking daily. People travel to Seneca Lake from all over but, have you ever wondered how the lake came to be? Seneca Lake Kayak can help with that.

“We get everybody in the kayaks and head two and a half miles up the lake to Hector Falls and check it out. You can get out of the kayaks, take some pictures of the falls and then paddle back. All along the trip you’re basically going to learn a little bit about the lake, why it’s here and some features about the lake as well,” says Owner and operator of Seneca Lake Kayak, Paul Deiseroth.

The lake was created by glaciers nearly 10,000 years ago, while you’re on this tour, Deiseroth says you’ll travel close to the cliff face where the water can be really deep, “…you’ll be paddling in 150-200 feet of water very close to the shoreline. The deepest spot is 680 feet, however, down here in the south, it’s 350 feet deep. We always laugh about not letting anybody drop anything in the water at that point because they’re not going to get it back.”

Seneca Lake Kayak

Deiseroth has been kayaking since he was old enough to carry one to the water, but he says to do these tours you don’t need to be an avid kayaker. The guides will follow along with you and help you if needed. The guides are also able to answer just about any question you may have about the lake or what’s surrounding it.

“They want to know about the industrial plants that are here and their salt mines,” says Deiseroth, “…they want to know about these types of fish that are here. We’ll talk about some of the types of fish that are here which are landlocked salmon, lake trout, rainbows, brown trout and Northern pike bass.”

Seneca Lake Kayak has been operating for 7 years now and Deiseroths favorite part is meeting people from different countries and being able to get them out on the water to learn about Seneca Lake. In addition to the 2 hour kayak tour, they offer a couple different things as well.

“We do some stuff in the springtime over in the marsh,” says Deiseroth, “…we do some lunch trips over the tiki bar or one of the other restaurants on the lake as well which is good for bachelorette parties and bachelor parties.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Seneca Lake Kayak, check out the website.