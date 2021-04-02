Talking book and Braille Library in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Montour Falls Library is now part of the New York State Talking Book and Braille Library. The new addition to the library will service residents who are visually impaired.

The New York State Talking Book and Braille Library is a free service for eligible New Yorkers who cannot use print materials. The books and content can be mailed form the library to patrons or downloaded directly onto tablets or smartphones.

To learn more about this program, contact the Montour Falls Library for more information. Residents will be able to access braille talking books, newspapers, magazines, and other print or audio materials.