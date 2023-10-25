ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A canopy walkway is being built on-site at the Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum and new funds have been awarded to help support the project.

Upon recommendation of the Chemung County Executive, $1,000,000 was awarded to Tanglewood during the Chemung County Legislature session on Sept. 11. These funds were allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The awarded funds will be dedicated toward the construction of an ADA-compliant canopy walkway to be placed at Tanglewood. The $3,500,000 plus project is intended to serve as a tourist attraction and an educational and recreational tool to enhance the quality of life in the Southern Finger Lakes region of New York and those who choose to visit.

The project is expected to encourage visitors to the area to stay longer by having another attraction to visit in Elmira. The walkway is also meant to fulfill the mission of educating children and adults about the importance of local forests and environmental sustainability, and will honor native Elmiran, Margaret Lowman, a world-famous canopy ecologist and designer of the inaugural Canopy Walkway in the U.S. Lowman will be lending her support in the planning of the canopy at Tanglewood.

This award that Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum has received coincides with the center’s 50th anniversary celebration. To learn more about Tanglewood, you can visit the website at this link.