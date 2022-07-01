Fire crews are seen spraying a burned tanker truck at the Wilawana Exit of Interstate-86 Westbound.

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) — Traffic on Interstate-86 was diverted after a tanker truck caught fire Friday afternoon.

Reports started coming into the newsroom around 6 p.m. of a tanker truck that caught fire at the Wilawana exit of I-86 Westbound.

Viewer photos show the rear of the truck to be on fire while fire crews worked to put out the flames.

A reporter arrived on the scene to see that a perimeter had been set up around the area as fire crews lined the westbound lane. The fire was put out at the time of the reporter’s arrival, but fire crews were still spraying the tanker with some kind of substance to combat what was inside the tanker. According to a New York State Trooper on the scene, the perimeter was at least 1/2 mile from the tanker.

A drone was seen being used to gain an aerial view of the incident by emergency crews. At least 10 different departments responded to the scene along with New York State Police for traffic control.

Westbound traffic was being diverted at the Waverly exit where they then had to take River Road to Chemung in order to get back onto the interstate.

It’s not known how the fire started or if any injuries resulted from the fire. 18 News will update this story as more information becomes available.