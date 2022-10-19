PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway.

Multiple crews responded to the accident around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. Footage from the scene showed a truck on its side on the westbound overpass from I-99 to I-86 in Painted Post.

By 2:00 p.m., a reporter on the scene said multiple tow trucks were on the ramp, as well as the Gang Mills Fire Department. Workers were seen on top of the truck.

Details on the accident are extremely limited, and the crash is being handled by New York State Police. 18 News will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.