ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The end of this month will mark the return of a popular event in Elmira, highlighting local businesses and eateries.

Elmira Downtown Development announced that Taste of Downtown will return on March 30, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Chemung Valley History Museum. The event will include around 25 vendors offering samples and information on local businesses and non-profits.

“What makes this year special is the mix of new businesses alongside Elmira staples, broadening the menu’s cultural diversity,” said EDD Executive Director Kylene Kiah.

There will also be a silent auction and a wine pull. Tickets for Taste of Downtown are $30 and are available on EDD’s website or at the door.

Proceeds from the event go toward EDD’s Elmira Street Painting Festival scheduled for July.