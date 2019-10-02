Tax on beer sold at Pennsylvania breweries goes into effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A tax on beer sold at Pennsylvania breweries and brew pubs is in effect, and some are passing along the higher cost to customers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the use tax of about 1.5 percent that began Tuesday is technically a tax on the brewer for using its own products at its business.

One brewer tells the paper the tax will amount to about a dime on a $6 pint.

The tax level is determined by multiplying a quarter of all retail sales by the local sales tax. The sales tax is 6% in most of the state, but 7% in the Pittsburgh area and 8% in Philadelphia. That means the new tax is effectively 1.5%, 1.75% and 2%.

A bill setting the tax rate was enacted in June.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is expected to ask a federal judge to block Philadelphia from using touchscreen machines under an agreement last year with Pennsylvania to settle her lawsuit over vote-counting in 2016′s election.

Stein objects to the machines and was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a city Board of Elections meeting before going to Philadelphia’s federal courthouse.

Her spokesman isn’t saying exactly what she’ll do, but election-integrity advocates Protect Our Vote Philly who also object to the machines say she’ll challenge the state’s certification of the machines.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration settled Stein’s lawsuit in part by affirming a commitment it had made previously to push Pennsylvania’s counties to buy new voting systems that leave a verifiable paper trail by 2020′s elections.