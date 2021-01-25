Teen hospitalized after weekend crash in Schuyler County

MONTOUR, N.Y. (WETM) – An 18-year-old was hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash on County Route 8 on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office Nathan Vanamburg was traveling southbound in a 2014 Jeep Compass when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Vanamburg was treated at the scene by the Montour Falls Fire Department and Schuyler Ambulance then flown to an area hospital by Guthrie Air for his injuries.

According to Guthrie Vanamburg remains in critical condition Monday afternoon.

According to Schuyler County Deputy Sheriff Andrew Yessman, speed is believed to have played a factor in the crash.