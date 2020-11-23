Teenage driver killed in Tioga County crash

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A 17-year-old from Athens has died after a one-vehicle crash on Route 49 in Osceola Township, according to State Police.

On Nov. 22 around 5:34 p.m. State Police responded to the scene of a crash were the driver attempted to pass another car but lost control, traveling off the road and hitting a railroad tie and tree.

The male driver, who’s identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner.

An 18-year-old femaile passenger from Knoxville, Pa. was transported to Robert Packer Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by the Elkland Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, UPMC Paramedics, the Tioga County Coroner, and Bryans Towing.