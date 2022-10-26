CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday.

According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24.

Police say that during the investigation, officers were able to secure information and evidence to lead to the arrests of the two juveniles for breaking into the school and stealing items from the building.

The two were charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. They were released on appearance tickets to appear in Steuben County Family Court at a later date.