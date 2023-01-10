CORNING, NY (WETM)- Today kicked off the 10th annual Sophomore Career Day for the Corning-Painted Post High School at the Corning Community College.

Before the career day, sophomores were able to pre-select 3 career topics that interest them enough to learn more about. Approximately 45 local business professionals, including WETM, participated.

The career day was planned by the Career Development Council with the goal to expose students to new career ideas. “We are starting our scheduling for the next year so; it really fits well because kids will hear about the careers and then they can start picking classes that will start to prepare them for those career fields,” says Corning-Painted Post guidance counselor Pat Clark.

There was a wide variety of businesses participating, ranging from Law Enforcement, Cosmetology, Engineering, Medical, Trades, Law, Journalism and many more. “My dad’s a really good cook so I kind of wanted to like see like what culinary was all about. I’m also really into the medical field right now so I really want to go towards that,” says sophomore Jadyn O’Dell.

Another sophomore, Sophia ReSue, says a program like this is important because hearing from a professional can help you better navigate your future career choice.

“I’ve always been pretty good with numbers. So, I feel like a job like accounting or maybe like a math teacher. I’ve been told I’m very good at explaining things to people,” says another sophomore, Owen Sharman. All three sophomores we spoke with had positive things to say about the career day.

According to Clark, if any student liked learning about a certain profession, they have the option to shadow them, which is set up by the Career Development Council.