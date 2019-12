ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The members of the Term Limit Review Committee of the Chemung County Legislature met on Monday to discuss and compare notes regarding term limits to be added to the agenda for January 2020.

The proposal would add term limits to the Chemung County Legislator position, allowing 3 terms, 4 years per term. It also proposes that County Executives would be allowed 2 terms at 4 years per term.

The term limits would begin in 2023 with no retroactive enforcement with local officials.