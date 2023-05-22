ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Officials may soon have term limits, according to the County Executive, who signed a new law on Monday that also affects his job.

County Executive Chris Moss announced that he would sign Local Laws No. 3 and 4 of 2023 on May 22, 2023. The laws will send the decision on potential term limits on both the County Executive and County Legislator positions to voters in the November 2023 election.

Moss said that term limits have been on his agenda since he took office in 2018. For both the County Executive and County Legislator positions, there would be a limit of three four-year terms.

“From a personal perspective, I think it fosters new ideas, fresh faces,” Moss said. “Incumbency can be beneficial but sometimes it can be a deterrent from people running.”

Moss and Legislature Chair Mark Margeson both expressed their positive outlook for the plan and emphasized calling on voters to turn out in November to weigh in on the decision.

The plan has been in the works for years, and 15th District Legislator Rodney Strange said a poll on his Facebook page came back with 90% of respondents supporting term limits for Chemung County officials.

District 2 Legislator Mike Saglibene said term limits would also add “urgency” to local elected officials.

“You’re only there for a while, so you better hurry up and get the work done,” Saglibene said. “The chamber isn’t a home, it’s a hotel.”