Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement for hourly employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Texas Roadhouse is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

The announcement came with the upcoming National Hiring Day event on Monday, October 25, Texas Roadhouse location in Horseheads, Ithaca, and Vestal will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.

Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university when a C average is maintained.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, October 25, at each participating location.