ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- For over 50 years Wisner Market has been serving downtown Elmira and on Thursday, September 24, Wisner Park will be hosting its final event of the season.

The event will also include a barbecue set up by Texas Roadhouse with all benefits going towards Glove House’s families and kids.

The Wisner Market will be running during its normal hours and more information on the barbecue event can be found below: